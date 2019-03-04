JACKSON, Mich. - Now that spring has sprung, many Michiganders are planning landscape projects that will most likely include digging, so state officials are reminding everyone to "dig safely."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that April would be Safe Digging Month in Michigan, designed to remind residents and excavators to take safe digging measures with every project, large or small.

Practicing safe digging can not only prevent damage and service interruptions for underground utilities like natural gas, electric, cable, fiber optic and water, but also helps keep those doing the work safe. No matter how small the digging job, from planting shrubs and other landscaping, installing fencing, to large road and building projects, a contact to MISS DIG 811 is required to safely complete a digging project.

The law requires that MISS DIG is contacted at least three working days in advance of using power digging equipment, but those using shovels, picks or other hand tools should also request free underground utility marking for their home or business.

Before starting any digging project, call 8-1-1 or visit www.missdig.org.

