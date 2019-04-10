LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring October Bullying Prevention Month.

“As a mom of kids in the public schools, I want to make sure that every student is protected from the harmful effects of bullying,” said Governor Whitmer.

“For too long, Michigan kids have faced bullying both in school and online. No student should be afraid to go to school because they’re afraid of being bullied for who they are."

In a statement regarding the proclamation, Whitmer said Bulling Prevention Month is meant to bring awareness around the harmful effects of bullying and encourage Michiganders to "foster a more open, accepting environment in our schools and around the state.”

Michigan is among the worst in the nation when it comes to bullying. Nearly one in every four Michigan high school students report being bullied at school, and nearly one in five report online bullying.

