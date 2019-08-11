LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Friday to protect victims of domestic violence.

Senate Bill 257 was introduced by Michigan Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) in April. It helps protect victims of domestic violence by allowing courts to require deferred domestic violence charges to count as prior convictions in later cases.

The new law also allows courts to order certain domestic violence offense to participate in treatment programs.

“Domestic violence is an epidemic that affects thousands of people across Michigan every day,” said Whitmer. “We have a duty to listen and respond to the needs of all Michiganders. That is why I am proud to sign this bill which helps protect victims of domestic violence and moves us a step closer to ending domestic violence in our state.”

