Remember 9/11: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders flags lowered

“On Patriot Day, we remember the Americans who lost their lives and honor the first responders who put everything on the line as they rushed toward danger."

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

All flags within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings are ordered to be flown at half-staff.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people died in the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia and on the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93.

“On Patriot Day, we remember the Americans who lost their lives and honor the first responders who put everything on the line as they rushed toward danger,” Whitmer said. “During those tragic moments, our nation came together as a united force to help our fellow Americans in their time of need. It showed us that we can, and will, overcome any tragedy.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display their flags at half-staff on Friday.

Flags should be hoisted first to the peak for a moment, then lowered to the half-staff position.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, Sept. 12.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.