Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is heading to Israel this week for her first international trip as governor.

From Nov. 17-23, the governor will be traveling between Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Bethlehem. On the trip, Whitmer will be meeting with government, business and non-profit leaders to build relationships that will help Michigan compete for high tech jobs, a news release said.

“I’m proud to continue the decades long tradition of Michigan governors traveling to Israel to deepen our relationship,” said Whitmer. “Throughout this trip, I’ll have the opportunity to meet with leaders who share my dedication to solidifying Michigan as a leader in mobility, technology, and startups. I look forward to a number of productive conversations on how we can strengthen our ties with our partners overseas and help attract more businesses and jobs to Michigan.”

Whitmer will be attending the the Water Technology and Environmental Control Conference in Israel and she will be visiting GM’s Advanced Technical Center, Ford Motor Company, the William Davidson Archaeological Park, and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation.

A news release said the Israeli government invited Whitmer. The trip is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

►See the governor's schedule for the trip here.

