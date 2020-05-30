Whitmer extends protections for grocery stores, including mask requirement

Michigan's stay at home order is also currently in place until June 12.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that extended protections for grocery stores and pharmacies amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These safety measures will remain in effect through June 12.

The order extends the following guidelines:

Customers who can medically tolerate a face covering must wear one when entering a grocery store or pharmacy.

Grocery stores and pharmacies must allocate two hours per week of shopping time for vulnerable populations.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business must let other employees know

The governor signed another executive order Friday, which extends the restrictions on health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities. Hospitals will likely be the first to relax visitor restrictions.

