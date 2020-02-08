x
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks bluntly on gun violence

Whitmer says people can make a difference at the polls, whether it be for the White House or statehouse.
Credit: AP
FILE - In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency declaration through Aug. 11, citing an uptick in new cases over the past three weeks. The move, which was expected, allows the Democratic governor to keep in place various orders designed to curb COVID-19, including certain business closures, limits on gatherings, a mask requirement and longer unemployment benefits. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says President Donald Trump's plan to send federal agents to Detroit amid police brutality protests shows his administration doesn't know anything about what is happening in Michigan.

She also called out the Legislature, during a livestream with Everytown for Gun Safety Action and Moms Demand Action on Friday for refusing to work with her administration to address gun violence.

Whitmer says people can make a difference at the polls, whether it be for the White House or statehouse.

DemandingWomen with Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Join our live conversation between Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts about combating the COVID-19 pandemic and gun violence.

Posted by Everytown for Gun Safety on Friday, July 31, 2020

