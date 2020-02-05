LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Saturday, May 2 that extends safety guidelines for grocery stores and pharmacies until May 29. These practices are being mandated in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the order, customers who can medically tolerate it are required to wear a face mask over their mouth and nose when entering a grocery store. The complies with the extended stay at home order that requires Michiganders wear masks in publicly enclosed spaces.

Grocery stores and pharmacies are also mandated to designate at least two hours a week of shopping time to vulnerable populations.

If an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the business is required to notify other employees about the case without infringing on private health information.

“We must continue protecting the health and safety of both consumers and employees at our grocery stores and pharmacies, which we rely on more than ever during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Whitmer said. “Michigan has begun flattening the COVID-19 curve, but we must not take our progress for granted and continue taking aggressive action to avoid further spread of this deadly disease.”

Under this order, grocery stores and food sellers are also mandated to:

Require checkout employees to wear masks or a covering over their nose and mouth

Ensure customers and employees remain six feet apart

Close self-serve food stations and eliminate free samples

Adopt cleaning procedures that comply with federal guidelines

Prohibit employees who are sick from reporting to work and send employees home if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms

Accommodate employees who are within a vulnerable population, but providing lower exposure assignments or give them the option to take an unpaid leave of absence

Develop and implement a daily health screening program for staff

The governor's order also extends the deadline for certain forms of licensing and registration for food sellers and pharmacies.

►Read the executive order here.

