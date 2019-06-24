GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The governor will be in West Michigan Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to visit the US-131 northbound bridge and inspect progress, as well as discuss her 2020 budget. She has been pressing the need to address the states crumbling bridges and infrastructure, as well as urging lawmakers to make greater investments into them.

The bridge visit is slated for 4:30 p.m.

