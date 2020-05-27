Whitmer adds Iosco County to state of emergency due to flooding

On May 19, the Edenville and Sanford dams breached, causing significant damage to the city of Midland and other areas.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added Iosco County to the state of emergency after heavy rains and two breached dams flooded the Midland region.

Last week, the governor declared a state of emergency for Midland, Gladwin, Arenac and Saginaw counties. Tuesday, she added Iosco County to the order.

“This flooding has caused devastating damage for thousands of residents in impacted areas,” said Whitmer. “I have declared an emergency to provide much needed assistance and have added Iosco county to the emergency declaration to ensure access to critical resources. I want to thank emergency responders in the region for helping to evacuate residents. Let’s all stay safe, and take care of each other.”

On May 19, the Edenville and Sanford dams breached, causing significant damage to the city of Midland and other areas. The governor called it a "500-year" event.

Ten thousand residents were evacuated from the Midland area with no casualties.

The state of emergency allows Michigan State Police and the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department to coordinate the response. On May 21, FEMA approved the governor's request for a federal emergency declaration which will provide additional resources.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: