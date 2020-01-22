LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 23 to honor the service of Army Specialist Bradley Walsh and coincide with his funeral.

Specialist Bradley Walsh was born in Kalamazoo, Mich. on Jan. 14, 1998 and grew up in Hillman. After graduating from Otsego Adult Education in 2017, Walsh joined the United States Army. He was stationed with the 73rd Transportation Company, 10th Transportation BN, 7th Transportation BDE at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Specialist Bradley Walsh was in his third year of active duty when he died on Jan. 8, 2020. He was 21.

His remains were flown to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids on Friday, Jan. 17. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church before he is laid to rest at Harwick Cemetery in Mattawan, Mich. on Thursday, Jan. 23.

According to his obituary, Walsh is survived by his wife and mother of his unborn child, Carrie Walsh, step-daughter Sylvia, parents Robert and Gale Walsh, and brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and friends.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Jan. 24.

