LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reissued an executive order that restricts visitors from juvenile justice and care facilities. The order was originally issued on May 14 and was set to expire Sunday, April 5.

But Whitmer signed a new order that extends the restrictions until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The order clarifies that residential care facilities include nursing homes, adult foster care facilities, hospice facilities, substance abuse residential homes, independent living facilities and assisted living facilities.

All health care facilities and juvenile justice facilities must prohibit visitors that are unnecessary for medical care, the support of daily living or power of attorney or guardian of a minor.

The birth of a child is exempt from the order, meaning a partner and a doula may accompany a mother.

“We must continue to do everything we can to protect Michiganders,” said Whitmer. “This is a hard time for families, and we will continue to put their health and safety first when making these decisions. I encourage everyone in Michigan to remain flexible and do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

