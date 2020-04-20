LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she will be taking a pay cut as the state works to balance its budget during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know that times are tough, and that we as a state are going to be confronting a tough budget as a result of the economic shutdown," she said.

The governor will be taking a 10% pay cut and she asked her senior executive staff to take a 5% pay cut.

According to Business Insider, Whitmer made $159,300 in 2019.

