LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that she will be taking a pay cut as the state works to balance its budget during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I know that times are tough, and that we as a state are going to be confronting a tough budget as a result of the economic shutdown," she said.
The governor will be taking a 10% pay cut and she asked her senior executive staff to take a 5% pay cut.
According to Business Insider, Whitmer made $159,300 in 2019.
