Whitmer backs police changes after deaths of Floyd, others

The Michigan Senate passed a bill requiring mandatory bias training for police.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for changes to prevent police abuses following the killings of George Floyd and other black people.

She said Wednesday she's backing continuing education for officers in Michigan and legislation that would require training on implicit bias and de-escalation techniques.

She also wants law enforcement agencies to implement policies so officers intervene if they see a colleague doing something inappropriate or illegal.

In Detroit, the police chief decided not to enforce a curfew, calling demonstrators peaceful and saying it was a “day of celebration” after three officers were charged with Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: