LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's proposal to significantly increase fuel taxes to fix the roads is paired with another politically difficult plan - overhauling how Michigan distributes $2.1 billion in net new revenue.

The Democrat wants that money deposited into a new fund, so the cash is distributed to reconstruct and maintain the most highly traveled roads. Critics have long said the 1951 law that sets how transportation dollars are divided is outdated and disproportionately favors rural roads instead of urban roads used by more people.

An obstacle for Whitmer is the political makeup of the Legislature. Many Republicans in the majority, who already have rejected her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax while acknowledging more revenue is needed, represent rural areas.

Under Whitmer's proposal, existing road revenue would stay in the current formula.

