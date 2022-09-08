Gov. Whitmer reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth II, lowers flags in her honor

Flags within the State Capitol grounds and across all public buildings will be lowered to half-staff immediately.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reacting Thursday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, she said Queen Elizabeth II lead the United Kingdom with grace, dedication, and grit and her legacy as a remarkable leader and unwavering public servant will be remembered by many.

In addition to her statement, Whitmer also announced Thursday that in accordance with the proclamation issued by President Biden, U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol grounds and across all public buildings will be lowered to half-staff immediately.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived through and shaped history during her nearly 70-year reign,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today, in accordance with the president’s proclamation, we are lowering flags to honor her memory. My thoughts are with the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom.”

Residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and any other organizations across Michigan are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

