GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addressed the coronavirus pandemic, as well as questions about recently rumblings of her being sought out as former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate front-runner Joe Biden's vice president.

Whitmer appeared on SiriusXM's "Signal Boost" Wednesday, April 8. The national radio show is hosted by Zerlina Maxwell and Jess McIntosh.

The governor touched on the vice president question, as well as topics the rate of COVID-19 spread among African-Americans in the state and the critical shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals.

"Do you have any time at all, to think about the presidential election?" One of the hosts asked Whitmer.

RELATED: Joe Biden says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made his VP list 'two months ago'

"In this moment, every ounce of energy that I have is focused on trying to buy PPE," Whitmer explained. "Every ounce of energy and focus I have is going into getting my state through this tough moment."

Whitmer said elections do matter, but "right now, my sole focus is being the best governor I can be."

Whitmer also reminded listeners that observing the stay-at-home order is "incredibly important" to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. She said "

"It's hard -- we've been under the stay-at-home order for a few weeks now and people now are understandably getting cabin fever," Whitmer continued. "But the fact of the matter is when there's not enough testing, there's not enough PPE, and there's not enough ventilators, the best tool we have to combat an increbible aggressive, contagious, deadly virus for which there's no cure and no vaccine is to stop spreading it. And that mean's staying home."

RELATED: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues stay at home order to curb coronavirus

When asked about the communities, specifically African-Americans in Michigan, impacted by COVID-19 at a disproportional rate Whitmer said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, is watching the situation "very closely."

Data from the state shows that 40% of the coronavirus deaths in Michigan are African Americans, even though they represent less than 15% of the population.

"There is a racial component to that, undeniably," Whitmer said during the interview. "This is an important aspect that we need to understand."

Whitmer also added the state's PPE shortage is "incredibly mind-boggling." Whitmer has shown disappointment in the federal government's response to the virus and the lack of support in helping Michigan combat the spread.

RELATED: 'Failed Governor': Trump critiques Whitmer's pandemic response

To date, there are more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and the death toll is 727. Lawmakers have lengthened Whitmer's coronavirus emergency declaration by 23 days, through April, rather than adopt a 70-day extension she sought into mid-June.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.