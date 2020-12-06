Whitmer lifts restrictions on overnight summer camps

The order also allows certain K-12 school sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to resume.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday that will lift restrictions on overnight residential, travel and troop camps starting June 15.

This will allow children to participate in overnight summer camps.

“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on playdates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said in a press release.

The order also allows certain K-12 school sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to resume. They are only permitted if social distancing is followed.

Camps are required to follow health guidance issued by state officials. The guidelines were developed in collaboration with public health experts and the camp industry, a news release said.

"This is another significant milestone for Michigan as we continue to slowly and safely reopen our economy, and I want to thank Michiganders for doing their part to flatten the curve. While this is good news, there’s still more work to do to protect Michigan families from the spread of this virus, avoid a second wave, and protect the heroes on the front lines. We will get through this together," Whitmer said.

As of Thursday, Michigan reported nearly 60,000 total cases of coronavirus, and 5,737 deaths. The state has been on a downward trend for daily cases and deaths.

