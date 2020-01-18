LANSING, Mich. — There is a ray of good news as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer prepares to renew her push for major new spending to fix Michigan's roads and bridges: Republican legislative leaders say addressing the funding is a priority for them, too.

But beyond that, uncertainty abounds over whether the Democratic governor and a tax-averse Legislature can agree on a plan.

Whitmer is expected to make roads a focus in her Jan. 29 State of the State speech after Republicans last year rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike.

Details will follow, before she presents her budget on Feb. 6.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.