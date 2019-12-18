LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is working on an alternative road-funding plan to promote in her upcoming second year in office after the Legislature rejected a proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase.

The Democrat says she does not have more details to release at this time. Whitmer also said Wednesday that there won't be much money left to spend after she signs a supplemental bill Friday to restore more than half of what she vetoed amid a budget impasse.

She says there may be restricted funds to ensure the Pure Michigan tourism campaign continues. The ads will stop Jan. 1.

