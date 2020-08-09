Whitmer signs bill for additional $300 unemployment benefits

It is unknown how many weeks will be covered by existing funds.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Tuesday that provides an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits for eligible Michiganders.

Senate Bill 745 gives $2.8 billion in supplemental funding to cover the $300 temporary unemployment enhancement. This additional benefit will be available until the federal emergency disaster relief funding the program is exhausted.

Currently, it is unknown how many weeks will be covered by existing funds, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

Eligible claimants for the additional benefits do not have to take any action at this time to receive the funds.

“This is good news for the thousands of Michiganders who are still without work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still a short term band aid that falls short of what’s needed,” Whitmer said.

“We need the president, Mitch McConnell, and Congress to put partisanship aside and pass a bipartisan recovery package that will help us save lives and get people back on their feet. Michigan families, frontline workers, and small business owners are counting on the federal government to do the right thing and work together on their behalf.”