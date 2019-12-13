LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to ensure that Michigan's 6% sales and use taxes are collected on more items sold through websites such as Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon.

The laws could generate an additional $90 million in revenue per year, mostly for public schools.

The laws require “marketplace facilitators” such as eBay to remit sales and use taxes on behalf of independent sellers that work through their sites.

The Michigan Retailers Association says the laws are an “early Christmas present” and will bring in-state businesses closer to sales tax parity with out-of-state online companies.

RELATED: Michigan Legislature OKs taxes on out-of-state online sites

According to the Associated Press, the State Department of Treasury estimates Michigan will collect $225 million this fiscal year because of the high court decision. Requiring online marketplaces to also collect and remit taxes for independent sellers on their sites would generate $62 million this budget year and $96 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the department projects.

RELATED VIDEO:

More on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.