Whitmer signs order expanding worker protections as in-person work gradually resumes

Businesses that decide to resume in-person work must develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan by June 1.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two new executive orders Monday to expand safety measures and protections for Michigan workers as parts of the economy start opening back up.

Executive order 2020-91, “Safeguards to protect Michigan’s workers from COVID-19,” provides in-depth safety guidelines to protect workers, communities and patrons. The order requires all businesses to adhere to these guidelines.

“We have now begun the process of gradually resuming in-person work and activities that were temporarily suspended under my prior orders,” Whitmer said. “In so doing, however, we must move with care, patience and vigilance, recognizing the grave harm that this virus continues to inflict on our state and how quickly our progress in suppressing it can be undone.”

Under the executive order, businesses that decide to resume in-person work must develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, among other things, that is available to employees and the public by June 1.

Businesses must also implement COVID-19 training that covers the proper use of personal protective equipment, workplace infection-control practices, how to report unsafe conditions and how to notify the business of COVID-19 symptoms.

Along with this executive order, Whitmer also signed Executive Directive 2020-6 to appoint a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO).

“The Director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) will appoint a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety to coordinate the state’s efforts to monitor and enforce workplace safeguards,” Executive Directive 2020-6 reads.

Under this directive, state departments and agencies responsible for enforcing health and safety standards at work must monitor workplaces for compliance with the rules adopted in Executive Order 2020-91.

“The vast majority of Michigan businesses are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we must do more to ensure Michiganders are safe at work,” Whitmer said. “This executive order, and the Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety, will help ensure employers take the needed measures to protect workers and customers from the spread of COVID-19.”

The governor also announced Monday that Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula will partially reopen on Friday, May 22.

