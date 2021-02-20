Whitmer signs order to ensure adequate propane distribution

It exempts motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order declaring a Michigan state of energy emergency to ensure adequate propane distribution over the coming days.

The order Saturday temporarily suspends restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses.

It exempts motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits.

The order took effect immediately and will remain in effect through the end of the month.

