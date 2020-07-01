LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that her second State of the State address will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

A news release said, "the speech will highlight the fundamental challenges our state is facing and outline the governor’s policy priorities for building a stronger Michigan."

This is Whitmer's second State of the State address, but she's only been in office for about a year. While the first focused on what she planned to accomplish as governor, this one will likely focus on her first year in office and next steps.

The address will be given at the Michigan State Capitol at 7 p.m. It can be watched online here.

RELATED VIDEO:

Highlights from last year's state of the state address:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.