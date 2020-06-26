Whitmer suspends evictions until July 15, launches $50 million rental assistance program

The rental assistance program starts on July 16.

LANSING, Mich. — Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that extended the suspension of evictions until July 15. She also created an Eviction Diversion Program, which will help renters and landlords get financial assistance.

Evictions were originally suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eviction diversion program will help keep Michiganders in their homes, a news release said. Rental assistance will start on July 16.

“No Michigander should have to worry about losing their home during a global health pandemic and, at the same time, landlords and management companies need rent from their tenants to sustain their businesses,” Whitmer said. “This innovative new program will save lives, save money, and save businesses by keeping families in their homes and providing immediate financial relief to landlords for back rent they’re due.”

Under the order, $50 million in rental assistance will be made available in lump sum payments to landlords in exchange for allowing tenants to remain in their homes, forgiving late fees and up to 10% of the amount due.

Tenants whose back pay is not covered by the program will be entered into payment plans.

The rental assistance program was created with the passed of a Michigan Senate bill, which allocated $60 million in coronavirus relief funding toward assisting tenants and landlords.

