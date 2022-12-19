Family-friendly events scheduled after Whitmer inauguration

After the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy hot chocolate, live ice carving, winter games and more.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sworn into her second term on Jan. 1, 2023.

The inauguration will take place at 10:30 a.m. outside the Capitol building in Lansing. There will also be family-friendly events for the public to attend after the ceremony, which is open to the public.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to have the support and trust of millions of Michiganders to continue serving our beautiful state,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Over the last four years, our state has shown that we can come together as Michiganders to tackle the toughest challenges of our lifetime. We’ve made great progress, but our work isn’t finished. I am more confident than ever that our state’s future is bright because of the tough, hardworking people who call this place home. As governor, I promise to embody those same values—grit, grace, passion—and continue to be a practical problem solver who gets things done. Let’s move Michigan forward!”

Along with Gov. Whitmer, elected officials including Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will also be sworn in.

The inauguration will kick off with a performance from the 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard. There will also be a 19-gun salute, a flyover by the Michigan Air National Guard and speeches given by local leaders.

After the ceremony, the public is invited to enjoy hot chocolate, live ice carving, winter games and more.

Those interested in attending must RSVP at this link to receive a free ticket. Guests are asked to arrive early at the east lawn of the Capitol.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.