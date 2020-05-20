Watch Live: Whitmer to address Midland flooding that forced thousands to evacuate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to address the flooding in a press conference at 12:45 p.m.

Rapidly rising water has overtaken dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in central Michigan from flooded communities along rain-swollen waterways.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is warning that downtown Midland could end up “under approximately 9 feet of water." She is expected to address the flooding at a 12:45 p.m. press conference Wednesday, May 20.

On Wednesday morning, water several feet deep covered some downtown streets near the Tittabawassee River. The river has topped a 1986 record of 33.9 feet and is expected to crest at about 38 feet.

This story continues below the YouTube videos.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for locations along the Tittabawassee River after the breach at the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam.

Two schools were opened for evacuees in the Midland area, as well as emergency shelters. The state is encouraging those from the area to stay with family or friends who live in other parts of the state.

Tuesday evening, Gov. Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County. Whitmer said the 51st Civil Support Team out of Fort Custer was requested to help Dow Chemical.

More information on road closures and the flooding can be found at midland911.org.

Flooding, dam breaches in Midland County 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

13 ON YOUR SIDE contributed to this reporting.

RELATED VIDEOS:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.