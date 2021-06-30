Whitmer to announce 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' Thursday

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce a lottery-style "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to the governor's office.
The sweepstakes serve as an incentive to receive at least one vaccine dose in an effort to reach a vaccination rate of 70% in Michigan.
Prizes will include a combined $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships.
Similar raffles have been used as incentives across the country.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.