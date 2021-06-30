Whitmer to announce 'MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes' Thursday

The raffle is an incentive to increase Michigan's vaccination rate.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce a lottery-style "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m., according to the governor's office.

The sweepstakes serve as an incentive to receive at least one vaccine dose in an effort to reach a vaccination rate of 70% in Michigan.

Prizes will include a combined $5 million in cash and nine $55,000 college scholarships.

Similar raffles have been used as incentives across the country.

