Whitmer to Congress: Supply issues still undermine testing

She says it's making planning “very difficult" and supplies could be allocated more quickly with better information.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has told Congress that Michigan lacks supplies to fully ramp up testing for the coronavirus and says it's difficult to determine what the U.S. government is shipping.

She testified Tuesday that while she appreciates the federal assistance, information about testing supplies being delivered is sometimes inaccurate. She says it's making planning “very difficult" and supplies could be allocated more quickly with better information.

As of Sunday, about 13,400 COVID-19 tests were conducted per day over the previous week. That's near Whitmer’s short-term goal of 15,000 a day but short of the 25,000 she said could be done.

WATCH THE FULL HEARING:

RELATED HEADLINES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.