LANSING, Mich. - Grand Rapids State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis (R) introduced legislation Thursday that would only allow certain flags to be flown from the state buildings.

The bill would prevent all flags other than the state flag, governor's flag or the U.S. flag from being displayed at government buildings in Michigan.

Afendoulis said she believes it is inappropriate to display flags that support social movements on property owned by the state.

“We shouldn’t be playing identity politics with the people’s property,” she said. “It isn’t right.

Afendoulis furthered her position on Twitter, saying "I don’t want to see a war between groups about what flags are being flown on the people's buildings. I'd rather see a war on identity politics."

In June, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hung the Pride flag from the Michigan Capitol building for the first time in state history. The governor responded to the legislation on Twitter, saying "My veto pen is ready."

The bill has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee for consideration.

Afendoulis is a first-time state representative, and she announced in June that she is campaigning for Rep. Justin Amash's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is one of 10 people in the running for that seat.

