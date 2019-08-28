LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she won't sign a "status-quo" budget, stepping up her criticism of Republican legislative leaders for "not offering a viable alternative to her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike to fix the roads.

The Democratic governor held a news conference Wednesday, about a month before the state budget deadline.

RELATED: Michigan starts 'contingency planning' for government shut down

RELATED: Michigan superintendents sound alarm over lack of state budget

She says GOP lawmakers are "screwing around" and have not offered a legitimate plan nearly six months after she made her proposal. She criticized their call to shift money for schools to the transportation budget.

She also officially ruled out taking longer to address unfunded liabilities in the Public School Employees' Retirement System to free up revenue for roads.

Whitmer says she refuses to "kick the can down the road."

Republicans say drivers oppose a 45-cent gas tax increase.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.