LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should do more to curb hate speech on the platform, days after a political page was shut down over racist, misogynistic posts advocating violence against Muslims and female Democrats.

Whitmer went on social media Friday to post a letter to Zuckerberg in which she referenced the posts on Facebook.

The creator of the anti-Whitmer group deactivated it after the Metro Times in Detroit began asking questions. The publication identified dozens of posts promoting or threatening violence against Whitmer and others.

A message seeking comment was left with Facebook.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.