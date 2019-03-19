LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filled out her March Madness bracket Tuesday afternoon and her winner is no surprise.

Whitmer revealed her picks on Twitter and believes Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans will win it all this year.

Whitmer was born in Lansing, graduated from MSU with a bachelor's degree in communications and a J.D. from Detroit College of Law at Michigan State University.

The governor also showed some love to the Wolverines.

She picked the University of Michigan to finish in the Final Four, only to be knocked off by the Spartans.

Many of Whitmer's picks were on par with the team's rankings, but she did pick No. 12 Liberty University over No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 11 Ohio State over No. 6 Iowa State and No. 14 Georgia State over No. 3 Houston.

The last national championship for the Spartans came in 2000. They became Big Ten Tournament champions on Sunday, beating Michigan 65-60 for the title.

Michigan State beat Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday, March 17.

Ezra Israelsohn

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.