Michigan State Police want to know "who wore it better?"

On Thursday, Nov. 29, the official MSP twitter account posted a side by side photo of troopers and Super Troopers.

Who wore it better? 🤔



RT for MSP



Like for Super Troopers#Tbt pic.twitter.com/uXy9wR7Cnu — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) November 29, 2018

State police are asking you to retweet if you think MSP wore it better, and "like" if Super Troopers wore it better.

Super Troopers is, of course, a movie that came out in 2001 about, "five Vermont state troopers, avid pranksters with a knack for screwing up, try to save their jobs and out-do the local police department by solving a crime," -- according to IMDb.

Go vote by RT'ing or "liking!"

