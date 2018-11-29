Michigan State Police want to know "who wore it better?"
On Thursday, Nov. 29, the official MSP twitter account posted a side by side photo of troopers and Super Troopers.
State police are asking you to retweet if you think MSP wore it better, and "like" if Super Troopers wore it better.
Super Troopers is, of course, a movie that came out in 2001 about, "five Vermont state troopers, avid pranksters with a knack for screwing up, try to save their jobs and out-do the local police department by solving a crime," -- according to IMDb.
Go vote by RT'ing or "liking!"
