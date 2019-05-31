GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The last thing on Kenny Fuller's mind when he and his sons were in a car accident was how he'd pay the medical bills.

Fuller was driving three of his sons to their sister's recital, when an animal jumped in front of his truck.

"It was just enough to startle me," Fuller recalled.

Fuller lost control and the truck slid down a 15-foot embankment before slamming into a tree.

One of his sons, Chase, was airlifted to Covenant Healthcare Hospital in Saginaw, where doctors determined he had broken his spine and was experiencing internal bleeding.

"They weren't even sure if he was going to make it through the night," Fuller said.

He remained at the Saginaw hospital for the next month, until he was healed enough to move to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. The Big Rapids family has spent the last few weeks traveling back and forth as Chase undergoes daily physical therapy.

"I thank God every morning and every night that, you know, he's here," Fuller said on Thursday, which also happened to be Chase's 8th birthday.

As Fuller started determining just how much their family owed in medical costs, he was informed that most of it was covered by Michigan's no-fault auto insurance.

"Very few people honestly know the extent of [it]," Fuller said.

Michigan drivers pay the highest auto insurance premium in the United States, but to Fuller, the cost is worth every penny.

His auto insurer covers things like the mileage to and from the hospital and the home modifications required to accommodate Chase, who is now wheelchair bound. The auto insurance company also assigned him a case manager to ensure all Chase's medical needs were being met.

"Obviously nobody thinks they are going to have something like this happen," Fuller said. "I didn't, but it did."

Fuller says despite the new auto law's option to opt-out of unlimited personal injury protection coverage, which contributes to about half the cost of Michigan premiums, he will continue to pay for unlimited.

"If it costs more, whatever, it is worth it. The amount you think you are going to save over your lifetime of driving, won't add up -- if you have just one major incident like this."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bi-partisan overhaul of the no-fault insurance law, Thursday morning in Mackinac Island.

The goal of the measure is to cut premium costs. The law will go into effect in July 2020 and last for the next 8 years.

