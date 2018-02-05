A wildfire that was once covered approximately 250 acres in Newaygo County on the west side of Bills Lake near M-82, is now 100% contained.

Newaygo County firefighters were first sent out about 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 1. Cooler temperatures and less wind helped the flames die down.

Eleven different fire departments, the National Forest Service and the DNR responded to the fire.

Two homes in the area were evacuated on the south side of M-82, and 15 structures were threatened. but there were no structures lost to the fire.

Firefighters will return Wednesday morning to investigate the cause of the fire.

M-82 was shut down, but it has since re-opened.

No injuries have been reported.

The Michigan DNR asked Michigan residents to restrict outdoor burning on Tuesday due to dry and windy conditions.

“We are currently seeing a significant increase in wildfire activity,” Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR, said in a news release that asked residents to avoid burning anything outside.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM