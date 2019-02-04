ELKTON, Mich. (AP) — A wind turbine fire in Michigan sent black smoke billowing into the air and drew spectators who watched as flaming debris fell to the ground.

There were no injuries due to Monday's fire in Huron County near the village of Elkton, about 100 miles north of Detroit. The Huron Daily Tribune posted video of the fire .

Jared Schuette, who owns property where the turbine is located, tells WNEM-TV it's "a small town and everyone was coming from everywhere to record it and take pictures."

Crews couldn't reach the fire at the turbine's top, so it was left to burn itself out.

Exelon Generation says the turbine is part of its Harvest Wind II project and operators deenergized other Harvest Wind II turbines as a precautionary measure.

