Winter Prep: 10 Things to Keep in Your Car

What to keep in your car in case of a snowy emergency

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Accidents can happen at any time, but it is especially important to prepare for the worst during the winter.

Having a winter car emergency kit can help you to return back to roadways safely or wait out the storm until help can arrive.

10 Things to Keep in Your Car

Ice scraper/snow brush Blanket, gloves, warm socks, and a hat. Flashlight Jumper cables First Aid Kit Salt / Cat Litter Windshield Wiper Fluid Gas Can Water / Snack Portable Cell Phone Charger

With Winter Weather approaching, it's time to get your vehicle ready for the snow and colder temperatures. #nywx #wintersafety pic.twitter.com/a7FpemHPnI — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 2, 2020

5 Things to Do Before Traveling

Winter maintenance check-up: Check your battery, lights, brakes, heater/defroster, wipers, and tire pressure. Keep a full gas tank Have a way to receive winter weather alerts while driving Give yourself plenty of travel time and know your route Clean snow and ice off the car completely

It's Winter Hazards Awareness Week, and today we are sharing tips about winter driving. Each year, over 1300 people are killed in vehicle crashes on snowy or icy roads. Most accidents are caused when people drive too fast for conditions. Take it slow in ice and snow! #wmiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/251vog0E8q — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) November 12, 2020

According to the National Weather Service, average weather-related crashes take the lives of over 6,000 people nationwide each year. Over 480,000 people become injured year-to-year due to weather-related accidents. If traveling during winter weather is necessary, be sure to drive slowly, be aware of black ice, and give yourself the proper travel time.

Taking these steps will help to assure your safety and the safety of others during the winter season. If you do find yourself in need of assistance, call 911.

