Winter Prep: 10 Things to Keep in Your Car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Accidents can happen at any time, but it is especially important to prepare for the worst during the winter.
Having a winter car emergency kit can help you to return back to roadways safely or wait out the storm until help can arrive.
10 Things to Keep in Your Car
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Blanket, gloves, warm socks, and a hat.
- Flashlight
- Jumper cables
- First Aid Kit
- Salt / Cat Litter
- Windshield Wiper Fluid
- Gas Can
- Water / Snack
- Portable Cell Phone Charger
5 Things to Do Before Traveling
- Winter maintenance check-up: Check your battery, lights, brakes, heater/defroster, wipers, and tire pressure.
- Keep a full gas tank
- Have a way to receive winter weather alerts while driving
- Give yourself plenty of travel time and know your route
- Clean snow and ice off the car completely
According to the National Weather Service, average weather-related crashes take the lives of over 6,000 people nationwide each year. Over 480,000 people become injured year-to-year due to weather-related accidents. If traveling during winter weather is necessary, be sure to drive slowly, be aware of black ice, and give yourself the proper travel time.
Taking these steps will help to assure your safety and the safety of others during the winter season. If you do find yourself in need of assistance, call 911.
Click here for the latest forecast details in West Michigan.
RELATED: Whitmer encourages Michigan to prep for winter this week
RELATED: Don’t go into another Michigan winter with an “iffy” furnace
RELATED: Winter 2020 Outlook: Above average snowfall possible
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.