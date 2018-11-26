LANSING, Mich. - A wintry Midwest storm has dumped wet snow on parts of Michigan's southern Lower Peninsula, creating treacherous driving conditions that police say contributed to one death.

Michigan State Police say a 48-year-old woman died when she lost control of her car on icy M-66 Monday morning in Ionia County and it slid sideways into the path of a pickup truck. Her name hasn't been released. No one else was injured.

The Ionia County sheriff's office said in a statement that roads were "treacherous" and people were encouraged to stay off them unless travel was essential.

Police also responded to dozens of morning crashes on icy and snow-covered roads in the Lansing area.

Some Flint-area schools were among those closed for the day. Scattered power outages affected several thousand customers.

