Winter is coming: 20,000 tons of road salt arrives by ship in Michigan's UP

Salt is bought by the state, dropped at the dock and then delivered by truck.

HANCOCK, Mich. — How serious is winter in the Upper Peninsula? Road salt arrives by ship.

Indeed, a freighter dropped 20,000 tons of salt in Hancock on Wednesday, the first of two deliveries.

David Mattila of Mattila Rock and Dock says the salt will be used in five western Upper Peninsula counties. He says salt is bought by the state, dropped at the dock and then delivered by truck.

The salt is mined in Goderich, Ontario, Canada. The ship first stopped in Sault Ste. Marie before crossing Lake Superior to Hancock.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.