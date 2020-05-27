Kentwood distillery donates 600 gallons of sanitizer to United Way in Midland

Wise Men Distillery in Kentwood drove a donation of sanitizer and spray pumps to the flood ravaged city of Midland.

MIDLAND, Mich. — Wise Men Distillery, a Kentwood-based distillery, shipped 600 gallons of sanitizer to the United Way of Midland County to help the relief efforts in the area following a flood that left behind devastating damage and evacuated 11,000 people.

“We just wanted to help do our part to help out,” said Tom Borisch, co-owner of Wise Men Distillery, who was on the phone within a few hours of hearing about the flood. “We saw the terrible destruction of a beautiful city here in our own state and knew we had to do something to reach out and offer our help.”

The hand sanitizers were created using a formula provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and resulted in a sanitizer with at least 80 percent alcohol. In addition to the sanitizer, the company is also donated 24 one-gallon pressurized spray pumps.

Wise Men recently shifted its entire operations to produce sanitizer. They join the ranks of a number of local distilleries including, Coppercraft Distillery, New Holland Brewing Company, Blake's Hard Cider and Mammoth Distilling in Traverse City.

Last month, the distillery made their first batch of sanitizer and donated to first responders in Kent County and throughout West Michigan.

PHOTOS: Wise Men sanitizer delivery to Midland County 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Communities in and around Midland County have started the slow process of cleaning up after the devastating flood last week, forcing state and federal officials to issue emergency declarations and the National Guard, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

Two privately-owned dams were breached with rapidly rising waters after days of rainfall in the area. The flooding has caused extensive damage to the area and nearly emptied Wixom Lake.

The United Way of Midland County and the Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation are working together to raise money for recovery efforts. The two organizations, along side corporate and community partners have already announced two grants totally $1 million for the residents of Midland County.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.