DETROIT — Detroit police say they are aware of an allegation made by a woman who said she had sex with singer R. Kelly at a Detroit area hotel in 2001 when she was 13-years-old.

However, police say they have not yet spoken with the woman.

Kelly is currently jailed after being taken into custody at a hearing about unpaid child support. He was previously out on bond after being charged in Chicago with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

(This story was originally reported by our partners at wxyz.com.)

