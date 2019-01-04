ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating after a 54-year-old Sturgis woman was reported missing.

Juanita Rose Hunt was last seen leaving work from Cosmos Restaurant on Thursday, March 28. She has not been back to work since then.

Police said Hunt is homeless and often sleeps in her vehicle or at local motels or hotels.

Hunt is known to a drive a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate BPC-217. Police provided a stock photo of that vehicle:

MSP

Anyone with any information on the location of Juanita Hunt is urged to contact the Michigan State Police.

