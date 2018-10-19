A woman wanted for a fatal Alaska shooting has been arrested in Michigan.

Anchorage police announced Thursday that 49-year-old Linda Richards was found hiding in a home in Eastpointe.

Richards was taken into custody on Thursday morning and transported to Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens.

She is charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in the Jan. 28 death of 52-year-old Carl Bowie Jr.

Witnesses that night reported shots fired near 36th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard and on Spenard Road.

Police found Bowie dead inside a home in Penguin Trailer Court at Spenard Road near 36th Avenue.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Austin Cottrell, faces the same charges and is jailed in Anchorage.

Alaska authorities are working to extradite her.

