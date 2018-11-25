ST. JOHNS, Mich. - Construction work has begun in central Michigan on a $555 million diary processing plant that will have the capacity to process a quarter of the milk produced in the state each year.

The Lansing State Journal reports Irish food and nutrition company Glanbia in August announced plans for a cheese plant in St. Johns industrial park. The project also includes an adjacent facility belonging to Iowa-based Proliant Dairy Ingredients.

The facility will employ more than 250 people, though local officials believe it could generate an additional 600 jobs through related businesses and increased demand for retailers and services. City and county leaders also expect the project to attract new housing, businesses and families to the area.

The plant is projected to produce 300 million pounds of cheese annually.

