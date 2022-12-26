Michiganders flock to ski slopes after rough wintery weekend

After days of high-intensity winds and frigid temperatures, it was opening day at the Cannonsburg Ski Area, with many just eager to return outside this winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CANNONSBURG, Mich. — With windspeeds practically nonexistent, weather conditions were ideal for many skiers and snowboarders this Monday.

“After the huge snowfall we’ve had, it’s exciting, because this is opening day,” said mother and skier Rachel Gray while at the Cannonsburg Ski Area. “We have our kids out here and we’re ready to get in our first chair lift up for the season.”

Some children waited all year to make the return to the slopes. Max Peterson, joined by his two neighborhood friends, said it was a fun way to hang out with his buddies in the winter.

“Everyone’s so nice to you,” Peterson said. “We just get to ski and do what we love.”

Workers at the ski lodge were proud of the turnout. They said the winter storm’s snowfall actually helped for opening day.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is also open Monday, with officials saying trail conditions are perfect for skiers and snowshoers.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.