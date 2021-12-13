More than 14,000 Michiganders still without power following powerful weekend winds

In West Michigan, Kent County currently has the most outages, with more than 1,700 customers without power.

MICHIGAN, USA — Consumers Energy says its crews have entered the homestretch in restoring power to thousands of customers throughout the state.

High winds swept through Michigan overnight Friday into Saturday, impacting more than 150,000 customers across the lower peninsula. According to the company, power has been restored for 137,000 of those customers since Saturday.

Now, just a little more than 14,000 customers are still without power. In West Michigan, Kent County currently has the most outages, with more than 1,700 customers without power.

“Our goal remains to get every customer, resident and business, restored by the end of the day today and we are on target to hit that goal,” said Melissa Gleespen, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “I would like to thank our customers for their patience while we work to restore power and our crews for working safely to ensure every customer gets their lights back on.”

As restoration efforts continue, Gleespen urges people to pay attention and be mindful of downed power lines. If you see one, stay at least 25 feet away from the lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Someone will respond as quickly as possible to secure the scene.

Consumers Energy also asks the public to keep important safety tips in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

Customers can report an outage and check the status of outage by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text ‘REG' to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.

