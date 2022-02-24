Michigan’s Adventure looking to hire 1,200 seasonal workers

Starting wages for the positions will be up to $16.50 per hour and flexible schedules will be offered.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Michigan’s Adventure announced Thursday it is looking to hire about 1,200 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2022 season.

According to the amusement park, opportunities are available in all operating areas, including Rides, Merchandise, Park Services, Lifeguards, Food and Beverage, Safety and Security, Maintenance, Admissions and more.

“Winter may still be upon us, but warmer days are just around the corner, and we have begun hiring for our many seasonal positions at the park,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager.

“Michigan’s Adventure offers a unique opportunity for associates to enjoy the summer weather while gaining valuable experiences that will last a lifetime. We have positions available for every skill level. Whether you’re looking to launch a career or spend a few days a week making guests happy, Michigan’s Adventure offers summer positions that fit your schedule.”

Starting wages for the positions will be up to $16.50 per hour and flexible schedules will be offered. The park also offers perks for associates, like discounts, exclusive events and free admission to any Cedar Fair Park.

To fill the many open positions, Michigan’s Adventure is holding an in-person hiring event at the park’s Training Center, located at 4750 Whitehall Road, on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To apply, text “FUN” to 97211 or click here.

