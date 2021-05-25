Michigan’s Adventure welcoming back guests May 29

WildWater Adventure is scheduled to open June 19.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan’s Adventure Amusement Park announced Tuesday it will be opening its doors for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29, and will be debuting its new Camp Snoopy kids’ area.

New for the season, Camp Snoopy featured five new family-friendly rides: Woodstock Express, Camp Bus, Beagle Scout Lookout, Peanuts© Trail Blazers and Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies.

“The significant expansion and imaginative theming of our children’s attractions reinforces Michigan’s Adventure as one of the region’s top destinations for families,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure.

“Camp Snoopy joins our other unique attractions in providing guests with a variety of exciting opportunities for creating family memories for generations to come. We are ready to welcome back our guests for safe summer fun.”

Michigan’s Adventure is the largest amusement park in the state of Michigan, featuring over 60 rides and attractions. It also features a water park, called WildWater Adventure, which is scheduled to open June 19.

Season passes are on sale now. More information, including park safety protocols, can be found here.

